Creative Planning Increases Position in Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Usa Compression Partners were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Usa Compression Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,108,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,972,000 after buying an additional 379,653 shares during the period. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Usa Compression Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 23,929,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,976,000 after buying an additional 211,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Usa Compression Partners by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 144,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Usa Compression Partners by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Usa Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 29,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of 198.15 and a beta of 1.23. Usa Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

Usa Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Usa Compression Partners had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Usa Compression Partners’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Usa Compression Partners LP will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Usa Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usa Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Usa Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Usa Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Usa Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

