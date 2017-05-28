Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Increased by Wedbush (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics Co. alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.77. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/united-therapeutics-co-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-3-77-per-share-wedbush-forecasts-uthr-updated-updated-updated.html.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $127.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $121.19. 497,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.58. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $169.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 152.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 114.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $178,633.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,422.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $278,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $2,235,646. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.