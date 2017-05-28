United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Pyrrho Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) opened at 19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The stock’s market cap is $3.45 billion.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -6.83%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.49.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Girsky acquired 2,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Sutherland acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $278,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

