United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,453,508 shares, a drop of 0.3% from the March 31st total of 1,457,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 132,684 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Insurance Holdings Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other United Insurance Holdings Corp news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $297,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kimberly Salmon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,135.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,267 shares of company stock valued at $979,430 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,510,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance Holdings Corp

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

