Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 522% compared to the typical volume of 2,746 call options.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,456.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,623,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,362,018,000 after buying an additional 48,642,848 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,359,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,393,289,000 after buying an additional 8,107,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,377,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.37.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded up 1.35% on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,921 shares. Union Pacific has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $115.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

