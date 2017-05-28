Unilever plc (ULVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 30.21 Per Share

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.21 ($0.39) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $27.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) traded up 0.960% on Friday, hitting GBX 4299.969. 3,915,601 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,064.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,604.58. The company’s market cap is GBX 122.11 billion. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,050.50 and a one year high of GBX 4,317.00.

In other Unilever plc news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 1,130 shares of Unilever plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,031 ($52.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,550.30 ($59,256.28). Also, insider John Rishton Cha bought 2,000 shares of Unilever plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,966 ($51.59) per share, with a total value of £79,320 ($103,187.20). Insiders acquired 3,139 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,087 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($50.34) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.09) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 4,490 ($58.41) to GBX 4,750 ($61.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 4,500 ($58.54) to GBX 4,700 ($61.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,096.87 ($53.30).

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

