Uni-Pixel Inc (UNXL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “Uni-Pixel, Inc is engaged in the design and development of polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and energy, transportation and entertainment industries. The Company’s patented technology, Time Multiplexed Optical Shutter (TMOS) technology, can be used in mobile phones, digital cameras, notebook computers, televisions, and other consumer electronic devices. Uni-Pixel, Inc is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Uni-Pixel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Uni-Pixel in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) traded up 1.463% on Wednesday, reaching $0.416. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,259 shares. Uni-Pixel has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The firm’s market cap is $24.80 million.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Uni-Pixel had a negative net margin of 747.42% and a negative return on equity of 197.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Pixel will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Uni-Pixel stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 870,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.50% of Uni-Pixel worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company’s roll-to-roll electronics manufacturing process patterns fine line conductive elements on thin films. The Company markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands.

