UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial Corp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated a hold rating on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial Corp from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of UMB Financial Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.25.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. 124,898 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. UMB Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UMB Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In other UMB Financial Corp news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $249,869.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,082,850.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.53 per share, with a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,780.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $164,139 and sold 30,847 shares valued at $2,289,556. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial Corp

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

