Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $453,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 501,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,265,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 130.3% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $21,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded up 3.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,743 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average is $272.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.65. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $225.13 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $266.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.11.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $44,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,662 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

