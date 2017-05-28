Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 24,385 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.47. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank (the Bank). The Company acts as an independent community financial services provider. The Company’s segment is community banking operations. The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial loans, residential loans and consumer/installment loans to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals and individuals primarily in Monmouth, Middlesex and Union Counties, New Jersey.

