TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.09 Million Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 53.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 8,208,424 shares of the company traded hands. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

