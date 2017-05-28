Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Biotech plc, headquartered in Bray, the Republic of Ireland, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market worldwide. The company provides two haemostasis product lines, Biopool and Amax, comprising test kits and instrumentation used for the detection of blood disorders. These products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes and disorders of the blood, liver and intestine. The Company is also a provider of raw materials to the life sciences industry. It also engages in the provision of engineering, financial, and management services, as well as in trading business. Trinity Biotech sells its products through its sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and strategic partners. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech plc from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) traded up 2.59% on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,088 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm’s market cap is $122.67 million.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech plc had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech plc will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc during the fourth quarter valued at $6,114,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc during the fourth quarter valued at $5,113,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc during the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc during the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc (Trinity Biotech) develops, acquires, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The Company’s products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine.

