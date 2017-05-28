TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) opened at 77.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.41 billion.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dennis F. Riordan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $697,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,805. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 93.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 169,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

