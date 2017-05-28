TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.14.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 129,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.69. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing, owning and operating renewable power generation facilities. The Company owns and operates over 10 hydro facilities and approximately 20 wind farms in Western and Eastern Canada with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts (MW) and holds economic interest in approximately 140 MW Wyoming Wind Farm and approximately 420 MW Australian gas-fired generation assets, as well as over 270 kilometers gas pipeline.

