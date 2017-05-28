Pilgrim's Pride Co. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 18,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the average volume of 1,029 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 61.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 3,585,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 662.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,173,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,936,000 after buying an additional 3,626,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 581,889 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 24.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,953,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 384,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at 23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.05. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Pilgrim's Pride Co. had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 44.02%. Pilgrim's Pride Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Vertical Group raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

