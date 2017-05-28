Traders Buy 3M Co (MMM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on weakness during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $90.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.87 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, 3M had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. 3M traded down ($0.75) for the day and closed at $198.65Specifically, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.22, for a total transaction of $256,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,238 shares in the company, valued at $441,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marlene Mary Mcgrath sold 14,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total value of $2,877,598.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,443. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.74.
The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post $8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.