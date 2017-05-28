Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$51.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 479,301 shares. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

In related news, insider Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,870.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $630,315.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

