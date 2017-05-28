Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $32.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,890 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.28. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert I. Toll sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,131,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,822 shares of company stock worth $22,009,774. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $47,099,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,351,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,081,000 after buying an additional 696,728 shares during the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 564,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 94,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

