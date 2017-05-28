TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 207,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,112,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 77,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) opened at 75.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $83.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $89,108.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,682,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

