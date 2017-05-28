Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £138.84 ($180.62).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers plc alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £138.86 ($180.64).

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) traded down 0.122996% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 243.138565. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,349 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.91. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 207.00 and a one year high of GBX 303.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.01 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Insider Buys £138.84 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/timothy-tim-charles-jones-buys-52-shares-of-mitchells-butlers-plc-mab-stock-updated-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers plc from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284.08 ($3.70).

About Mitchells & Butlers plc

Mitchells & Butlers plc is an operator of managed restaurants and pubs. The Company’s portfolio of brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.