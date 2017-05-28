Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) remained flat at $12.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 643,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $156.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.25 million. Analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, CFO Christopher S. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 20,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $8,499,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 418,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 327,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,696,000 after buying an additional 297,061 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

