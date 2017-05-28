TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,116,268 shares, an increase of 4.6% from the March 15th total of 1,066,896 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $361,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,044,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,453,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,353,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after buying an additional 303,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,107,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,738,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 219,528 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.42%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

