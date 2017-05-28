Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 107.0% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Workday Inc alerts:

Shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) traded down 0.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $99.99. 2,030,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $20.30 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. Workday Inc has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $101.33.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/teza-capital-management-llc-invests-251000-in-workday-inc-wday-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Workday from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark Co. started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised their target price on Workday to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $293,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $590,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,462 shares of company stock worth $70,575,582 in the last 90 days. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.