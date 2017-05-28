Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) traded down 1.52% on Friday, hitting $7.14. 276,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $271.01 million.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,120.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $82,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 112.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

