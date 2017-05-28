Insider Selling: Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Director Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Richard I. Murakami sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $86,039.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,525.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) opened at 30.17 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

