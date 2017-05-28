Tenaris SA (TS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Simmons boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 2,152,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Tenaris SA had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris SA’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris SA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 1.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tenaris SA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris SA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris SA

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

