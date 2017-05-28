Tenaris SA (TS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tenaris SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Simmons boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,033 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.91. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tenaris SA had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris SA’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Tenaris SA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,303,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,500,000 after buying an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,240,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Tenaris SA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,479,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,956,000 after buying an additional 84,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris SA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,584,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,383,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris SA by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,137,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 532,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

