Telenor ASA (TELNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter.

Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY) traded up 0.336% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.405. The stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.019.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

