Telenor ASA (TELNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter.
Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY) traded up 0.336% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.405. The stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.019.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Telenor had until today to respond to an email from the #WeAreAllRohingyaNow campaign, that has been calling on them to say a few words for the Rohingya – but it seems they are choosing to ignore. It is not good for their ethical image to stay silent on genocide whilst investing in Myanmar. If they care about their share prices they should respond to consumer concerns.