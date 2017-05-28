Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,411 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 71.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Get Apogee Enterprises Inc alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 139,536 shares of the company were exchanged. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.18 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-88411-shares-of-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog-updated-updated-updated.html.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Puishys sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,600. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.