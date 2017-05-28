Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Range Resources Corp. worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Range Resources Corp. by 997.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Range Resources Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources Corp. by 65.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources Corp. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources Corp. during the third quarter worth $176,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources Corp. alerts:

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) traded up 1.72% on Friday, hitting $24.20. 5,477,882 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.89 billion. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Range Resources Corp. also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,305 call options on the company. This is an increase of 179% compared to the average volume of 467 call options.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.45 million. Range Resources Corp. had a negative net margin of 54.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-19373-shares-of-range-resources-corp-rrc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Helms acquired 4,000 shares of Range Resources Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $437,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corp. Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.