Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) opened at 16.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.99. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/teachers-advisors-llc-increases-position-in-waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.