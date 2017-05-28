Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 25,415 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 297.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. 616,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.75 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,669 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,982.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

