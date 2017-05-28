Teachers Advisors LLC Has $2.829 Million Stake in Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yadkin Financial Corp were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,005,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp by 189.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after buying an additional 1,452,274 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) opened at 34.48 on Thursday. Yadkin Financial Corp has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $572,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,359.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Z. Dodson sold 15,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $523,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,786.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,954,516. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Yadkin Financial Corp Company Profile

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

