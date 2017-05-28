Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Methode Electronics worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) opened at 40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.23 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

