TD Securities Cuts Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH) Price Target to C$2.25

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) traded up 1.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,454 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The stock’s market cap is $671.74 million. Athabasca Oil Corp has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

In other news, insider Matthew Taylor sold 28,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$39,375.54. Also, insider Rodrigo Sousa bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500,000,000.00.

About Athabasca Oil Corp

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canada-based energy company, which is focused on the exploration for, and development and production of, light oil and liquids-rich natural gas from regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada, and bitumen from oil sands in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta, Canada.

