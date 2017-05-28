Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 30.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) traded up 1.62% on Friday, reaching $95.78. 1,733,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $89.27 and a 52 week high of $112.19.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.55. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post $6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $140.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.47.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,188.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

