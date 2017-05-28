TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 128,937 Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 164.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup Company worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,248 shares. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In related news, Director Bennett Dorrance bought 915,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $52,510,022.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,238.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

