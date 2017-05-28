Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) opened at 35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $35.80.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $233.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,385,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,915,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,731,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,043,000 after buying an additional 1,910,900 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 276,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.
