Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Target Price at $27.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm-receives-27-00-consensus-price-target-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) opened at 35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $233.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,385,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,915,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,731,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,043,000 after buying an additional 1,910,900 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 276,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.