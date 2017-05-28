Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Tahoe Resources Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States for the mining of precious metals. It principally holds interests in the Escobal project located in southeastern Guatemala. Tahoe Resources Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Tahoe Resources Inc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) opened at 9.19 on Friday. Tahoe Resources has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tahoe Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/tahoe-resources-inc-taho-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 75,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.