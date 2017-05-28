Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) EVP Sells 909 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $56,930.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,227.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,200 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $334,672.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,000 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) traded down 0.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,778 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.91 million. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DATA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the third quarter valued at $302,603,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tableau Software by 107.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,720,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,242,000 after buying an additional 5,030,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 35,180.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,514,000 after buying an additional 2,445,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tableau Software by 131.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 968,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter valued at $40,599,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

