Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on T-Mobile US Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2017 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 65.72 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,472,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,396,000 after buying an additional 555,214 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 155.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
