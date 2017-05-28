T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2017 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US Inc alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on T-Mobile US Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TMUS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-expected-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-49-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 65.72 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,472,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,396,000 after buying an additional 555,214 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 155.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.