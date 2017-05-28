SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. 176,389 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.09 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post $7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 17.01%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 884 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $106,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,277.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Polk sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $31,188.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,317.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

