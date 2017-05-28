Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Trading -6.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1,222,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Specifically, insider Robert Garcia sold 1,695 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $44,781.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,364.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Private Holdings I, Llc purchased 1,357,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $21,568,815.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,471 shares of company stock worth $116,652 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchronoss Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 55,900.0% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

