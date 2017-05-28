Shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Supervalu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Supervalu Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/supervalu-inc-svu-receives-5-33-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) opened at 3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Supervalu has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Supervalu had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Supervalu will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 334.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 66.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 35.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 567,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the third quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Supervalu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supervalu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.