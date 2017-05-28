SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Valvoline Inc alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/suntrust-banks-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-valvoline-inc-vvv-updated-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,549 shares. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $514 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 61,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Valvoline by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 18,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 12.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 630.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.