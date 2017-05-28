Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $66,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 387.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies Inc alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) opened at 227.08 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post $9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-acquires-34971-shares-of-roper-technologies-inc-rop-updated-updated.html.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $221.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.26, for a total value of $535,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.