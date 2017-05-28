Student Transportation Inc. (STB) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Student Transportation Inc. (TSE:STB) (NASDAQ:STB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Student Transportation in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Student Transportation (TSE:STB) opened at 8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Student Transportation has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.55 million and a PE ratio of 105.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

