Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Stryker worth $130,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) opened at 141.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $141.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.81.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.89, for a total value of $1,810,326.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

