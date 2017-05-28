Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, May 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions Inc. alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) traded up 1.68% on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 4,511 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $22.79 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/streamline-health-solutions-inc-strm-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-valuengine-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Shaun Linwood Priest bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,450. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.