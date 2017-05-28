Storm Resources Ltd (SRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has C$5.75 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.25.

SRX has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$6.80 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

